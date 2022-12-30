Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center

The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state.

The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7 million.

According to the DOC:

"The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced another $20.4 million investment in community-based facilities serving people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, or who are in need of withdrawal management services to help them restore and stabilize their health. Five crisis triage and stabilization projects across the state were awarded grants from the Behavioral Health Facilities capital program."

"Benton County – $2.17 million for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center in Kennewick."

This funding will go towards helping jumpstart the Behavioral Health Recovery Center which will be centered around refurbishing the old TRIOS Hospital on Auburn Street in Kennewick.

As we reported back in November:

"Currently, the region does not have a large, comprehensive treatment center that can handle incoming, high-risk, or emergency cases. This center will allow individuals who need immediate help to be brought here, instead of perhaps being sent to an area jail."

Officials are planning to have the center, and its affiliated support offices, open and running by 2025.