Wet Nose Wednesday: Sweet Tri-Cities Cat Needs Loving Home

Meet Mirri!

Meet Mirri, a handsome 9-year-old male cat! Mirri is in need of a new home due to changes in his current pet parent's living situation

Mirri loves to take naps and play with his favorite wand and teaser toys. He’s an affectionate cat who loves spending time with his humans, but also enjoys his own space.

He’s an expert at finding the perfect spot to relax and gaze out the window. He didn’t grow up with dogs but is not afraid of them and can get along.

He’s not fond of kids, so he would do best in a home without them. If you’re looking for a sweet and independent cat, he might be the perfect match for you! Mirri has been neutered, vaccinated, and will be microchipped as part of his adoption.

The adoption fee is $50 and includes a complimentary vet exam, coupons from Petsmart, and a gift bag from POPP.

If you're interested in giving Mirri a home, please complete POPP's adoption questionnaire: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-feline/