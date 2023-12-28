Benton County Sheriff to Hold Another Facial Recognition Public Mtg

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's office plans to hold two more public hearings, to get input from citizens and inform them about a proposed facial recognition software program.

BCSO would like to start using Clearview AI

These meetings are part of the BCSO Facia Recognition Policy and Accountability Report. A number of law enforcement agencies across the country are already using Clearview AI or other similar programs.

The BCSO says it only searches publicly available information from the internet but has proven to be very helpful in tracking wanted suspects. Clearview AI requires law enforcement officers to provide specific case numbers and types of crimes, to provide an accountability trail.

The January 8th meeting will be at 7 PM at the Benton County Commissioners Office at 620 Market Street in Prosser.

The January 26th meeting will be at 7 PM in room 303 at the Benton County Administration Building in Kennewick. Once the meetings are completed, there will be a final report with a 90-day public comment period.