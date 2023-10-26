Benton County Raid Nabs Suspects, Drug Items, 4 Stolen Vehicles

Big bust in Finley (BCSO-Google street view) Big bust in Finley (BCSO-Google street view) loading...

The new Benton County Sheriff's Department Pro Act Team raided a residence in Finley on Wednesday and turned up more than what they were looking for.

Two suspects, stolen vehicles recovered

Earlier this week, the BCSO said they were tracking the whereabouts of a stolen Jeep Wrangler, being driven by a man and woman. Wednesday, they served warrants at a home in the 208000 block of East Cochran Road in Finley. The location is just northwest of Finley Elementary and Finley Middle School.

Deputies located not only the Jeep, but also found two other stolen vehicles, and a camping trailer that was reported stolen out of Hermiston.

A search of the home resulted in the arrest of the two suspects, and investigators found drug paraphernalia and a number of stolen license plates. Authorities say criminals often use stolen plates to try to disguise stolen vehicles, making them harder to trace.

Get our free mobile app

The two suspects were jailed in Benton County, they're facing outstanding warrants in addition to the counts related to this incident.

The investigation continues.