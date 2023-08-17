Benton County Motorcycle Thieves Grab Cops Attention, No Helmets

Motorcycle theft suspects arrested after riding with no helmets (BCSO) Motorcycle theft suspects arrested after riding with no helmets (BCSO) loading...

Often we hear about how routine traffic stops end up with much bigger arrests.

Two motorcycle thieves nailed after Benton County traffic stop

Thursday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's office reported a pair of suspects in a motorcycle theft were arrested.

The location was not given, but the BCSO said the Deputy pulled the pair over because they were riding without helmets.

A check on the registration and other information revealed the bike had been stolen nearly a month ago out of Kennewick. The two suspects were taken to the Benton County Jail due to possession of the stolen vehicle. No word yet if any other charges pending.

Get our free mobile app

The owner was notified and was able to pick up their motorcycle. The investigation continues.