A 37-year-old man arrested in March for alleged sex crimes with a minor is now possibly linked to other crimes in Yakima and Grant Counties.

The suspect was arrested on March 18th

Jose Marcelo Bustos, whose address was not listed, was arrested in connection with a Benton County incident and is facing charges of Second Degree Rape; First Degree Kidnapping with aggravating circumstance, allegation of sexual motivation.

The victim involved was under the age of 18. Now the Benton County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that Bustos is believed to have committed similar crimes in Yakima and Grant Counties. He is a suspect in other sexual crimes.

The BCSO says it appears Bustos communicated with the victims via social media platforms, and there are possibly other victims.

They are asking the public to report any contact they have had with Bustos, it can be done so confidentially. Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Hart at 509-518-3109.