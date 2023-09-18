40-Year-Old Man Dies in Kennewick Drive-By Shooting

Area of fatal shooting (google street view) Area of fatal shooting (google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police continue to search for leads in the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night.

Man found with gunshot wounds in an area known for gang activity

The 600 block of North Tweedt Street in Kennewick, just off Hood Ave. is no stranger to violent activity. Several years ago, a woman was fatally shot and dumped in the middle of the street, and a home and some apartments were hit with stray bullets from a drive-by shooting.

Sunday night, around 10:42 PM Kennewick officers responded to a call about a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, identified as Arthur Amaya, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses and KPD say Amaya is not involved in any gang-related activity, but the drive-by shooting is believed to be gang-related. Despite efforts by EMS to save him, Amaya died at the scene.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.