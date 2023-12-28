4-year-old Dies After they Stopped Breathing at Kennewick Motel
Not a lot of specific details have been released at this time.
Kennewick Officers dispatched to hotel for emergency call
Wednesday evening around 9L38 PM Kennewick Police were called to the Econo Lodge Motel on North Ely, near Clearwater and Highway 395. They were sent in support of an EMS call about a 4-year-old juvenile who had stopped breathing.
Get our free mobile app
The child was rushed to an area hospital but unfortunately died. Kennewick CID, or Criminal Investigation Department officers too over the scene. Kennewick Police also said next of kin were notified about the death. Kennewick Police are saying it's a homicide. A woman has been charged in connection with the case, identified as Judy Bernice Bribiescas.
The investigation continues.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)