4-year-old Dies After they Stopped Breathing at Kennewick Motel

Not a lot of specific details have been released at this time.

Kennewick Officers dispatched to hotel for emergency call

Wednesday evening around 9L38 PM Kennewick Police were called to the Econo Lodge Motel on North Ely, near Clearwater and Highway 395. They were sent in support of an EMS call about a 4-year-old juvenile who had stopped breathing.

The child was rushed to an area hospital but unfortunately died. Kennewick CID, or Criminal Investigation Department officers too over the scene. Kennewick Police also said next of kin were notified about the death. Kennewick Police are saying it's a homicide. A woman has been charged in connection with the case, identified as Judy Bernice Bribiescas.

The investigation continues.