2023 Suspected Child Molester Captured in Kennewick

Benton County Sheriff's Detectives began to investigate a man for alleged child molestation in March of 2023, and now nearly a year later, he has been arrested.

The suspect was captured after a nationwide search

BCSO investigators had begun to investigate the allegations, and eventually located at least four children who were victims. However, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose F. Valencia, was not able to be located.

Following a nationwide search involving an arrest warrant from Benton County, the BCSO announced he was located and arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday, March 6th by the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force. He'd been on the run for nearly a year.

Valencia has been charged with three counts of Child Molestation and one count of Assault with Sexual Motivation. No other information about the case has been released at this time.