Washington State Patrol: Semi with “Guilty” Dog Flips on I-90

The Trooper who responded said the dog looked guilty that his owner had crashed the semi.

Washington State Patrol Responds to Flipped Semi This Morning

Early this morning, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Washington State Patrol responded to a single semi rollover on I-90. The semi slid off the roadway in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 38 according to a post made on social media. The blue-colored semi was towing a long red-colored trailer when it suddenly tipped on its side and crashed in the ditch according to Washington State Patrol Troopers at the scene. There were only two occupants in the flipped semi when it crashed, the driver and his loyal dog companion. The dog was not harmed and the driver only sustained minor injuries. To me, the dog looks like an Australian Cattle Dog, also known as a Blue Heeler, but the breed was not confirmed by police. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dennis said that the puppy was "feeling guilty about her dad crashing" the semi, and that makes me wonder if the dog was involved somehow.

Trucks with Cranes Remove Semi and Trailer from I-90

Multiple trucks with cranes were called in to flip the semi and its trailer back on its wheels so it could be removed from the side of the roadway but managed to keep one lane open. The exact time of the crash was not posted but you can see from the photos that the sun was still not completely up. Around 9 am crane crews were still trying to flip the semi and its trailer over to be removed. In the comment section, one user said, "Always a heelers fault lol." Maybe the "guilty" comment wasn't that far off after all. Even if the Heeler had something to do with the crash, I think the owner was still responsible for making sure his companion was secure. I am sure the Washington State Patrol sees it the same way.