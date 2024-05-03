Washington State Patrol Release Double Fatal I-90 Crash Details

Washington State Patrol Release Double Fatal I-90 Crash Details

There was a deadly fatal crash early Thursday morning on I-90 near Altamont, and now the Washington State Patrol has released details.

Washington State Patrol Reports I-90 Wrong Way Fatal Crash Details

The Washington State Patrol reports that both drivers involved in Thursday morning's I-90 crash near Altamont in Spokane have died. Now that next of kin has been notified, they released full details in a press release. The Washington State  Patrol says that around 2:38 am on Thursday, May 2, 2024, 24-year-old Megan McDaniel was driving in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta the wrong way eastbound on the westbound lanes of I-90. McDaniel's car struck a 2022 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound driven by 59-year-old Alan Chang. The head-on collision happened near Altamont at milepost 283.

Both Drivers Were Deceased When Officers at the Scene

Both Megan McDaniel and Alan Chang were deceased at the scene when the Washington State Patrol arrived on scene according to the accident report. McDaniel was from the Spokane Valley and Chang was from the City of Spokane. The report also states both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash but there was no mention of drugs or alcohol played a part. This is just another example in a long list of wrong-way fatal crashes in Washington States so far this year, most of them because of DUI drivers. So far in 2024, there have been 163 vehicle crash fatalities, 15 fatal motorcycle crashes, and 15 involving trucks. Last year there were just over 700 fatal crashes in Washington State and we are well on our way to hitting that mark again this year sadly.

