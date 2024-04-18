Washington State Patrol Extra Emphasis is Already Bearing Fruit

Watch for extra patrols over the next few days all over Washington.

X @wspd1pio X @wspd1pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Adds Extra Patrols the Next Few Days

Look for extra Troopers on Washington State highways over the next few days. The show of force is an attempt to reduce crime and major traffic infractions in the areas the Washington State Patrol is responsible for. The confirmed police departments the Washington State Patrol will be working with are the Tacoma PD, Lakewood PD, Puyallup PD, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The police departments where I live (Tri-Cities) were not named in the emphasis patrols but I did witness a stronger police presence as I drove around.

"Extra patrols are out for the next few days from

@wastatepatrol, @TacomaPD, @LakewoodPD, @PuyallupPD

, and @PierceSheriff with the goal of #TargetZero and reducing crime in the Lakewood/Tacoma area!"

X @wspd1pio X @wspd1pio loading...

Extra Patrols Making a Difference within 1 Hour

Around 1 hour after the Washington State Patrol announced the extra emphasis patrols, they were already making a difference. Police Departments from the Ruston Police Department and the Tacoma Police Department located a suspicious vehicle traveling south on Tacoma Way. Officers found multiple violations including Domestic Violence Warrants and violating an ignition interlock from a previous DUI. Then about 15 minutes later, a Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Officer spotted a semi with a dangerous load shifting to the right as they drove down the highway. The semi was written up and the Trooper wants everyone to make sure to secure their load before heading out on Washington State roadways. The Washington State Patrol also hopes that the extra patrols through the weekend will help stop some of the issues that have sprung up with the spring weather. Drive safe this weekend Washington!