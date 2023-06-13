WA Now Has 2nd-Highest Gas Prices in United States

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Now, only CA has higher average gas prices than WA State. We would probably like to see prices like these in this image from a number of months ago. WA prices now have passed by Hawaii, where traditionally gas prices are very high.

Latest carbon credit auction ripple effect

When the state's pollution tax (carbon credit program) went into effect in January, industries and businesses had to purchase pollution credits to offset their discharges of C02. There was a credit auction in February and another on May 31st.

Now, according to AAA Data, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded has risen from $4.71 to $4.83, second only to CA.

By comparison, the national average did go up four cents, but it's at just $3.59.

San Juan County remains the highest in the state, with an average price of $5.41 per gallon, while Asotin County, which is in the southeasternmost corner of the state is the lowest at $4.29.

Get our free mobile app

Diesel is even worse, sitting now at a statewide average of $4.92. With at least two more carbon credit auctions this year, it is almost a certainty that the average price will rise over $5.00 per gallon.

According to AAA, the Tri-Cities average is $4.74, Spokane's is $4.71, Yakima $4.67 and Seattle's metro is $4.92.