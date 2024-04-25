Did you even know there was a reindeer farm in Leavenworth?

New Baby Reindeer Welcomed to Washington State

The Reindeer Farm, located in Leavenworth, Washington, just announced the birth of three new baby reindeer. The cute new babies were announced on the farm's social media accounts as the birthing season started for their Washington State herd. Only three have been born so far, but the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm is expecting many more to be born in the coming days and weeks. The first baby born was announced on April 9, 2024, just after 5 p.m. "Introducing baby boy Gustav! 💙 Mama Frosty and her first baby are both doing great. Gustav arrived at 2:26 pm under blue skies and sunshine." The second baby of the season was announced 6 days later on April 14, 2024, "Baby Whistlepunk arrived yesterday! He was born looking like he just enjoyed a fresh scoop from our local ice cream shop, Whistlepunk. Do you see his little white mustache?" Then on April 22, 2024, the farm welcomed its third baby of the season, Enchantment. They say the baby is named after the "beautiful alpine lakes wilderness in the Cascade mountain range." See a video of the little Enchantment by clicking here.

"Come Visit This Weekend on the Farm"

I have been to Leavenworth multiple times but had no idea the town had a reindeer farm. Their website says, "Welcome to our family-run reindeer farm, nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, and located just one mile from the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth. Our hands-on, educational tours are fun for the whole family and are guaranteed to provide memories to last a lifetime." If you want to go see the new baby reindeer, they are open by reservation Friday through Monday. The farm's event calendar and its tour availability are on their website, www.leavenworthreindeer.com.