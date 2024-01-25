The start to northern West Coast crabbing season will finally start in just a few days, but there will be new restrictions after the long delay.

Washington & Oregon Crab Season Starts February 1, 2024

After a months-long delay, the crab fishing season for both the coasts of Washington and Oregon is finally planned to start on February 1, 2024. The start of the season comes long after a delay because of toxic algae found in crabbing waters. The Dungeness crab industry is very important to both Oregon and Washington, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife estimating the value of state crab during the 2022-23 season to be around $65 million. This is the second year in a row in the area where the crab fishing season had to be delayed.

Big Changes This Year for Washington & Oregon Crab Fisherman

The final start of the crab fishing season is not all good news however, with big changes to fishing rules for local fishermen. When the season starts on February 1, 2024, pot limits will apply to all state commercial fishers coastwide. Fishermen with permanent pot limits of 500 or 300 will now only be allowed to use 400 or 250 pots instead. According to the release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the limit will stretch from "Areas south of Point Chehalis and north of Destruction Island until March 2 and between Point Chehalis and Destruction Island until further notice." Other changes to the 2024 season include amendments regarding electronic monitoring, logbook requirements, line marking requirements, and buoy color.

