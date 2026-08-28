Washington State Has Two of America’s Top 10 Most Popular National Parks

National Park Week wraps up this Sunday, and before summer ends, you might want to go visit 2 of the top ten National Parks that are right in our backyard.

A new study from airport transportation company Hoppa analyzed Google search data from July 2025 through June 2026..

Mount Rainier came in at number six nationally with 3.5 million searches, and Olympic National Park landed at number seven with 2.26 million.

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Not bad for a state that also has the North Cascades, which did not even make the list.

The Full Top Ten and What It Tells Us

Yellowstone dominated the rankings at number one with 7.5 million searches, nearly double its closest competitor. But come on, it's Yellowstone. The Grand Canyon came in second at 6.1 million, and Zion rounded out the top three at 5.8 million. Glacier National Park in Montana grabbed fourth at 5.4 million, and Yosemite landed fifth at 3.86 million.

Then came Mount Rainier at 3.5 million, just 345,000 searches behind Yosemite. Mount Rainier nearly cracked the top five of America's most searched national parks. That is remarkable for a park that most Americans outside the Pacific Northwest probably have to think twice about locating on a map.

This Matters for Washington Outdoor Enthusiasts

Searches for best-rated national parks have increased 27% over the last three months nationally, and people are actively planning outdoor trips in growing numbers. This shows that Washington state is on the radar in a big way.

Mount Rainier offers some of the most spectacular alpine scenery in North America, with glaciated peaks, wildflower meadows, and one of the most recognizable mountain profiles in the world. Olympic National Park delivers rainforest, rugged coastline and mountain wilderness all in one place.

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Both parks charge $35 per vehicle for entry, the same as Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, and I think one of the best deals in American outdoor recreation.

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