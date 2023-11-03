National Sandwich Day: Washington’s Yummiest Grilled Cheese

If you love grilled cheese sandwiches but also love to eat cheese and apple slices, do yourself a favor and try this today for National Sandwich Day! (Nov 3, 2023)

credit greatharvest.com credit greatharvest.com loading...

Why is Tri-Cities the Best Place to Buy This Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

I love food like the next guy, but most food does not cause anything resembling an emotional response from me. Then my wife brought me home this grilled cheese sandwich for lunch and it literally stopped time around me, it is that good. Turns out that there is only one company that creates this masterpiece grilled cheese, and half of the franchise locations for Washington are right here in the Tri-Cities where I live. There are only 6 total franchise locations in the entire state and 3 of those are near me. However, in one of the 3 locations, you have to be an employee of PNNL to even shop there. That is fine for me because one location is really close to where I live.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster loading...

What is in My Opinion the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Washington State?

When I dream of food, I am sure I dream of this sandwich. I don't really remember my dreams much nowadays, but I can admit to "daydreaming" about it. On cold days like we have now in Washington State, this is my very favorite thing to treat myself to keep my core warm and full. The name of this magical sandwich is the "Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese" and it is number 14 on their menu. Whats in it you ask?

loading...

What are the Ingredients for the Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

It says on their website the sandwich includes Cheddar and provolone Cheese, Bacon, Apple Slices, and mild spicy Pepper Jelly on Choice of Bread. The total calorie count is 680. If you love the cheese & fruit combination then this sandwich is for you. The Spicy Pepper Jelly is so good, we bought a separate container while we were there. There is only one company I can find that makes anything that tastes like this dream-worthy grilled cheese.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Where Can You Buy the Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

You can buy your own Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich at the Great Harvest Bread Co. They have locations in Bellvue, Bellingham, Spokane, and three more in the Tri-Cities. Those locations are at 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd Pasco, WA 99301, another at 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336, and one more for PNNL employees only at 3335 Innovation Blvd Richland WA 99354.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Is Anything Else on the Great Harvest Bread Co. Menu Great?

Pretty much everything is great from their custom-made bread options and soups to cookies or cinnamon rolls to take home. Check out everything they have to offer on their menu by clicking here. One more thing. If you stop at the Kennewick location, go next door to Fresh Picks and buy one of their Apple/Peanut Butter Sandwiches. You can thank me later.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster loading...

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton