[VIDEO] Washington Ferry Slammed by Huge Storm Waves & Flooded

The video from this Washington State ferry is shocking and shows the real power and danger of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The crew of a Washington State Ferry on Tuesday got a scare after encountering rough seas. The ferry was transporting some vehicles without any passengers on board to Anacortes when they encountered the weather and rough seas. The ship rocked back and forth as huge waves flooded the loading deck with feet of fast-moving seawater. One crew member managed to capture just over 1 minute of video footage as waves flooded the carport actually making some float and move in the waves.

credit X @wsferries

The Crewman Seemed Caught Off Guard

At the beginning of the video, the crew member recording swears after being caught off guard by the amount of water rushing in. After filming the initial wave, the crewman switches the camera to the outside deck which is also filling up with huge flowing waves as the ferry rocks back and forth in the rough seas. The ferry sustained minimal damage in the storm and will be replaced by another before the weekend and service will not be affected. Watch the complete terrifying video captured by the crew below.