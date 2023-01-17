Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?

I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.

Photo by Emma Francis on Unsplash Photo by Emma Francis on Unsplash loading...

What are some key parts of Washington's culture?

If I had to describe Washington's culture in 160 characters or less I'd say this; seafood, Seattle Seahawks, Rainier Beer, Dick's Burgers, tattoos of mountains, glasses a serial killer would wear, serial killer documentaries, and Starbucks. You can check for yourself but that was 158 characters. Washington is a place that is uniquely its own, especially noticeable when compared with other states.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash loading...

Do you agree with our list?

I don't profess to be the all-knowing expert of everything Washington, as I find myself asking my friends, family, and co-workers "where is that?" all the time. But I have lived here long enough to have an idea. I also have the power of research and aggregation on my side. If I'm right or wrong, let me have it.

These Are a Few of Washington's Favorite Things To live in Washington is to live by its culture, whatever that means. Compiling many studies and all the data you could never want to review, we created a list of Washington's favorite things.