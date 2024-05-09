Washington Drivers Beware: This Weekends Closures & Construction

It is going to be ridiculously nice this weekend unless you want to talk about construction and highway closures that might get in your way.

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

Closures & Construction in the Way of Nice Washington Weather

There is a large portion of people in Washington State who have been waiting for weather like we are expecting this weekend. The forecast calls for highs above 90° on Saturday for most of the state with Sunday in the 80s. The roads will be filled with travelers looking to experience their first warm-weather adventure but may be impeded by both traffic and road closures. WSDOT has a large list of construction projects all over Washington State, including multiple major bridges with single-lane restrictions. People even trying to get an early jump could be affected by crews today.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Maintenance on I-90 Today

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be doing roadwork on I-90 today. Crews are working east of Jones Road in Issaquah in the right lanes on both directions of I-90. WSDOT will update once the work is completed. They have not announced if work will extend through the weekend, but be aware.

Weekend Closures on SR-520 Bridge & Trail

WSDOT will be closing the SR-520 bridge which serves travelers across Lake Washington. The bridge will be closed from 11 pm on this Friday, May 10, 2024, until 5 am on Monday, May 13, 2024. That means all travel across the SR-520 bridge will be closed in both directions. The trail will be closed from Saturday at 6 am until Monday at 5 am with the SR-520 Bridge.

Mercer Island Tunnel Closed on Friday

WSDOT will be working on the eastbound lanes of I-90 for tunnel maintenance that starts on Friday, May 10, 2024. Eastbound I-90 between Mt Baker Tunnel and Mercer LID will have two left lanes closed for maintenance from 10 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday, May 11, 2024. They will be working on cleaning cameras and extinguishers, and the testing and inspection of hydrants and phones.

These were just a few of the projects that might affect your warm-weather travel plans, but you can see all current construction projects at wsdot.wa.gov. Make sure when you encounter work zone crews this weekend, you slow down and move over to help keep them safe.