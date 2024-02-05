Washington State DOT Worker Saves Multiple People from Huge Fire

The department is calling him a hero and I completely agree! These families were so lucky!

Get our free mobile app

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...

Washington DOT Worker Spots Fire & Saves Lives

WSDOT maintenance worker Brandon Haight is now being called a hero after saving multiple people with his quick actions two Fridays ago. He was checking conditions on the conditions of the US-97 Blewett Pass route and then noticed an unusual glow coming from behind a residential home. As he got closer he noticed dark smoke and sprung into action. Once seeing the fire, Brandon tried to call 911 but there was no cell service in that area. He quickly managed to contact the Traffic Management Center through his radio and request an emergency response. After calling for the police and firefighters, Brandon then ran to the home to see if anyone was asleep inside.

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...

The Home was Fully Engulfed in Flames

Brandon ran to the house and started banging on the doors yelling "Fire". There were residents inside who heard his banging and managed to get everyone out just as the entire house was completely engulfed in huge flames. After the residents escaped, Brandon noticed a nearby RV was beginning to catch fire, ran over, banged on the RV door, and got another person out before it caught fire. One of the Washington State Troopers at the scene reported the fire was so large and hot you could feel the heat from the roadway a good distance away. After getting the families out of the burning building and RV, Brandon then helped first responders with traffic control until the scene was fully under control. The State Patrol said in their report that had "Brandon not intervened, multiple lives would have likely been lost." To honor his commitment to safety in his community and for his heroic effort, Brandon was awarded our Safety Challenge Coin. Washington State Department of Transportation also had a message for Brandon on social media saying, "Brandon’s attention to his surroundings and willingness to act means a family is safe and still have each other despite the tragic loss of property. Fantastic work Brandon! Thank you so much for your care for the public. We are so proud of you!"

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...