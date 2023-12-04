Tri-Cities Police Nab “Grinch” Running with Stolen Christmas Tree

Yea, sometimes these stories just write themselves.

Tri-Cities Police Spot Man Stopping Traffic Carrying a Christmas Tree

I have never been wanted by the law before, but if I ever were, I would make sure to keep my head down and not attract any unwanted attention to myself. A Kennewick police officer was driving west on 4th Avenue near Zillah Street when they spotted a man dressed all in black running across traffic carrying a Christmas tree. The man caused traffic to avoid him as he ran across getting the attention of the officer and making her turn on her emergency lights. The officer had reason to stop the pedestrian because Kennewick Municipal Code 10.08.020- Disorderly Conduct, states that it is a misdemeanor to intentionally obstruct vehicular or pedestrian traffic, without legal authority.

The Grinch had Warrants, & the Tree was Stolen

After Officer Bruns and her Patrol Training Officer tried to stop the man by flashing their emergency lights, the man fled the scene and continued running away. A short time later, the man was caught and the tree was found to have been stolen from a nearby Christmas tree lot. Not only was the man found with a stolen Christmas tree, and charged with Disorderly Conduct, but he also had previous warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Theft 3rd degree. The Christmas tree was returned to the nearby lot after posing for a picture on the front of the rescuing officer's patrol car. No word if the "Grinch's" previous charges also come from stealing Christmas items, but that would be a good guess.