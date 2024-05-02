Tri-Cities Famous Food Truck Releases Bottled Signature Sauce

I have been keeping this secret for months, but now the secret is out and you can get your bottle today!

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

Tri-Cities Award-Winning Food Truck Releases Favorite Sauce by the Bottle

I think it is safe to say more people in Tri-Cities have eaten at El FatCat Grill than those who haven't. Over the years this award-winning food truck business off Edison in Kennewick has turned itself into a Tri-Cities staple for its unique flavors and sauces. Now you can take one of their most popular and unique sauces home with you by the bottle. I was lucky enough to get a test bottle about a month ago and I am glad I don't have to keep the secret anymore! You can get a bottle of El Fat Cat signature Pineapple Sauce for sale at their location today for $9.00 plus tax while they last!

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

My El FatCat Grill Pineapple Sauce Addiction - Aj Brewster

I don't remember the exact day years ago when I first tried El FatCat Gill's "Pineapple Sauce", but I know it changed my life. I might be a tad dramatic with that statement but it did start a serious food truck addiction and spark a friendship that I still cherish to this day. The owners of El FatCat Grill, Felix and Jenny, have not only served the Tri-Cities with award-winning food for years but have also provided amazing service at the same time. It is safe to say they make every customer feel like family. El FatCat Grill is also famous for their unique signature sauces, my personal favorite being the Pineapple Sauce. I have been experimenting with many different foods to put it on, the most unique items that work are: eggs, plain cheese pizza, spaghetti noodles, brownies, and vanilla ice cream. Now you can get your own bottle and try it yourself. Like it says on the bottle, "This Fatcat sweet sauce works magic for all your favorite foods!

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...