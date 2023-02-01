These Vintage Tri-Cities Commercials Will Take You Back in Time

This year will mark twenty years since I first moved to Tri-Cities from the midwest. A lot has changed since 2003 around town.

Do you ever have random jingles pop into your head? I think that's the point of well-written ones. "O, O, O, O'Reilly!" comes immediately to mind. There are some local ones that I think of, too. How about "Thanks a Bunch!" is one I've heard around the Tri-Cities for years. Today, we're going to take a little journey through time thanks to YouTube, where people have been uploading their video memories for years. On this journey, we will take you through some old commercials throughout the years.

John Shumate Mazda (1986)



It's been nearly 30 years since Bill McCurley bought John Shumate Mazda. Shumate Mazda was in the Pasco Autoplex. This is from before they became McCurley Mazda.

McCurley Pontiac Cadillac Mazda (1996)



Speaking of McCurley, here's a commercial from 1996 back when Pontiacs were still rolling off car lots. The animation style in this commercial reminds me of Red Bull.

Hubby's Pizza (1995)



Another gem from the 90's features a classic Hubby's Pizza commercial I still hear about to this day.

Fox 66 Tri-Cities (1996)



This one fills me with nostalgia. I would have been four at the time and I would have loved to have joined the Fox Kids club. I still watch Fox's Spider-Man and X-Men cartoons to this day.