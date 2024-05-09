Teen Drowns After Jumping into River at Spokane’s Riverfront Park

A group of 4 teens jumped into the Spokane River in downtown Spokane and sadly only 3 came back up to the surface.

Teenager Drowns in Spokane's Riverfront Park

The Spokane Fire Department reports they have located the body of a teenager who had jumped into the Spokane River with 3 other teens on Wednesday. The four teens involved were on a footbridge near the Riverfront Park visitor center when they decided to jump into the river. I grew up in Spokane and have visited that exact area hundreds of times in my life, and the first thing I learned was to NEVER JUMP INTO THE RIVER. Throughout my life growing up in Spokane, regular drownings reminded me to respect the barely visible but very strong current in that area.

Four Teens Jumped in, Only Three Surfaced

The Spokane Fire Department says the four teens jumped into the water, but one never surfaced and was caught in the current. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office dive team search found the teen's body an hour later. Late on Wednesday night, the Spokane Fire Department confirmed the victim was deceased and was in their early teens. Just hours ago, the Spokane Public Schools confirmed the teen who died was a Yasuhara Middle School student. The full released statement reads:

Dear Yasuhara Community, It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we share the news that a Yasuhara student passed away last night in a tragic accident. There are extra counselors at Yasuhara today, along with district administrators and other support specialists to work with staff and students to process their thoughts and emotions. We understand you may have questions, and unfortunately, we don’t have many answers yet and want to respect the privacy of those affected. We will always be here to support you and your students. Please let us know if you have any additional needs. Thank you. Yasuhara Administrative Team