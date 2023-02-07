It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered.

Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when he won $75 million after the Houston Astros won the World Series. The furniture mogul became an icon when a video of him wheeling his money on the tarmac went viral. He lost $9.5 million betting on last year's Super Bowl when he picked the Bengals over the Rams.

I've never been much of a gambler, I've seen what happens in Uncut Gems. But all jokes aside, I've never been comfortable with gambling with my money. I know I can't trust myself and the risk of not knowing when to fold is too great. But, I respect those that are good at betting and I'll admit it's hard to watch videos or read articles about people turning $20 into $70,000 and not want to try it for myself. If you want to bet on the Super Bowl this year, here's what you need to know if you live in Washington.

Sports betting in Washington is legal, but only in tribal casinos.

In 2020, Jay Inslee signed into law House Bill 2638, permitting sports betting in the state of Washington, but only at tribal casinos. Currently, there are 14 casinos where you can bet on sports in Washington, with another to be ready soon. The closest casino to the Tri-Cities area would be Northern Quest. Here's a full list of casinos that are equipped for sports bets. Consider Washington lucky, as sports betting remains illegal in Idaho and California.