The Washington State Patrol is looking for a very specific suspect in a shooting in Seattle last weekend.

Washington State Patrol Seek Witnesses in Seattle Shooting

The Washington State Patrol is asking for witnesses for what police describe as a road rage shooting. On Sunday, November 12, 2023, an incident occurred between two separate vehicles in downtown Seattle near the International District around 1 pm. Troopers report that a black Ford Explorer cut off a silver Mercedes, leading to the Mercedes following the Explorer onto I-90 heading east. After following the Explorer onto the highway, the driver of the silver Mercedes pulled alongside the Ford, pulled a gun out of the window, and fired multiple rounds. The Ford Explorer was hit multiple times by bullets. The silver Mercedes then exited quickly onto Rainer Ave at a nearby exit and out of sight after the shooting.

The Description of the Seattle Road Rage Shooting

The Washington State Patrol says the shooter driving the silver Mercedes is described as a heavy-set older black male wearing glasses and long brown and blond dreadlocks. The Mercedes is also described to have unique rims that are described as "bright silver and very spiky" according to witness accounts in the press release. State Police report there were no injuries in the shooting but are still looking for witnesses who may have seen something last Sunday afternoon. Take a good look at pictures of the suspect's car above and if you have any information about this case, please contact the Washington State Patrol and ask for Trooper Brad Olsen. You can email him at franklin.olsen@wsp.wa.gov.