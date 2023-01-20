Hillsboro Hops’ New Manager is a Woman, Here’s Why That’s Historic

Gajownik was the Hops' video coordinator in 2021 and in 2022 was in Amarillo as part of the Sod Poodles' coaching staff which saw her undertake numerous responsibilities such as first base coach during her tenure.

Gajownik has a great baseball background, winning a gold medal in 2015 for the United States at the Pan American games. That very same year she graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her degree in interdisciplinary social science, on top of being a two-year starter.

Gajownik is the second woman to hold a managing position in Minor League Baseball, but she's the first in High-A history. The Hops are in the same league as the Tri-City Dust Devils and they play each other several times a year, meaning you will be able to see her at work at Gesa Stadium over the course of the 2022-2023 season.