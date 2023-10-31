Spine Chilling: The Story of a Real Washington Haunted House

There is one major thing I have to leave out of this article, but the rest of the shocking story I can tell you from someone who actually experienced it.

Haunted: Past Tenant of Washington State House Tells All

The one thing I can't tell you in this article is the exact address of the home where this story is based however, I can tell you basically everything else. This freaky story comes from the neighborhood of Georgetown in Seattle, Washington which is the area near the King County International Airport. The man (let's call him John) who shared the story says he moved into the neighborhood after leaving the army with 3 other male friends of his. The home had recently become available after the old couple that had lived in the home for years had died recently. John says that almost immediately on the very first night they all experience very strange phenomena including cabinets, drawers, and doors opening and then slamming shut by themselves. All the men describe hearing heavy footprints of what sounded like workboots almost every day at the same time. At first, none of the roommates shared what they were seeing and hearing until it finally became too obvious to ignore.

The Kitchen Was the Paranormal Hotspot

According to the witnesses, most of the activity in the home was centered around the kitchen and the stairs. One of the first strong signs John witnessed happened while he was cooking bacon one morning. Some grease had splattered onto his skin making him swear out loud "cursing up a storm, the way you would after stubbing your toe particularly hard." He was walking out of the kitchen to the dining room still swearing when suddenly something made him turn around. The kitchen had old style very heavy cabinet doors that reached almost to the top of the 10-foot ceilings and tensioner springs. Suddenly, all 9 cabinet doors were wide open and it had only been 5 seconds since waking through the doorway. If you know anything about tensioner springs, you have to give a strong shove to open or close cabinet doors with them and they make a good bit of noise also.

The Roommates Found Out About the Old Couple That Died

According to John, the phenomenon was happening so much it was multiple times a day, every day. Anyone who visited or stayed at the house long witnessed the footsteps and doors opening and closing by themselves. The men started talking to the neighbors who had lived next to the house for the last 20 years. That couple said the home used to belong to an old couple that had lived in the home childless for over 40 years. They said the man worked at Boing as a machinist and had bought the home during the Boeing boom of the 1960s. The wife died first with the husband dying around 6 months later. That happened right before John and his 3 roommates moved in. John says after a while he felt no malice or anger with the strange occurrences, but that they were more of a tape recording of the spirits going through their routines. John says he moved from Seattle in 2011 and has not returned to the home since. He says at the end of his story "The house profoundly affected myself and the other 3 guys who lived there and I hope the current residents are living in peace". The featured image of this article is an actual photo of the home in the story, but I had to blur the address on the front to protect the current owners. I can say it lies somewhere between Boing and the South Seattle College Georgetown Campus. Te original story posted on Reddit was deleted, but you can read the entire original story with an archive link by clicking here.