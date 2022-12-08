I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.

As the winter of 2022-23 kicks up, it's always good to refresh your basic emergency plans. I'm sure you and your family have a plan for basic emergencies such as injuries, house fires, and everything else. I know I am lacking in certain areas. I probably don't have enough non-perishable food and I certainly don't have a generator. If I were to be snowed in, it would be tough. In most emergency situations there will be considerable overlap of supplies across those scenarios. I assume you already have a first-aid kit, which would be useful in a situation like a power outage.

What do you need in your emergency pack for substation attacks?

A substation attack could result in the loss of power to your home, like what 40,000 people in North Carolina have been dealing with for most of this week. What basic supplies should you have so you're not completely left in the dark?

The power going out would mean your refrigerator and freezer are going to go. To avoid going hungry, you're going to need a good supply of non-perishable foods - you know, the ones that don't need to go into the refrigerator. Canned fruits, vegetables, soups, and even the canned little Vienna sausages can sit on your shelf for quite a long time; certainly long enough to last through your average power outage.

A power outage in the winter won't make taking hot showers very easy, so it's good to have hygiene products on hand that can keep you clean in a pinch. Hand sanitizer, wet wipes, heck even dry shampoo all come in handy.

A light source is a must-have during a power outage. As obvious as it seems, I wonder how many people have at least one flashlight and replacement batteries at home. Candles can also come in handy. If you don't have access to a backup generator, make sure you're equipped with enough warm clothes and blankets. Keep doors shut to make the heat you once had powered last. It may also be a good idea to keep a phone power bank charged and ready for emergencies too, so you can still make emergency calls or maintain crucial communication with family and friends who may be experiencing the same power outage as you.