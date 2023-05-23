Can I Get Fries with That?

It was a potato-tastic mess in Benton County after a truck filled with potatoes flipped on the highway.

Potato-monium in Benton County

The Benton County Sheriff's Department posted on Monday that a hauler truck filled with potatoes flipped over around 4 in the morning. The truck had flipped on its side spilling a load of potatoes all over the highway and the surrounding ditch.

The incident happened on SR-221 around milepost 19 and would close a few lanes while cleanup of the road taters ensued.

The Trucks Tires were Bald

In the social media post, the Benton County Sheriff's Department mentioned that the truck was "clearly not road worthy" and posted pictures to back up the claim. The pictures show two different sides of the tires warn almost completely bald. The Benton County Sheriff's Office warns to check and perform scheduled maintenance before heading out with a job. Luckily, only the ego of the truck driver was injured in the flip-over.

This Calls for Potato Humor

The accident isn't funny and a good reminder to check your vehicles before heading out on the road in a truck or a car. However since the driver is OK, the spilling of potatoes all over the highway is funny and leads to a few jokes if you are interested.

7 Potato Jokes to Make You Laugh

