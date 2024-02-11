Pasco Band Teacher Honored in Washington Music Hall of Fame

A longtime Pasco music teacher has been given a huge honor and placed into the Washington State Music Hall of Fame.

Pasco Middle School Band Teacher Inducted into Music Hall of Fame

McLoughlin Middle School Band Teacher James Bennett has been chosen by the Washington Music Education Association and will be inducted into the Washington Music Hall of Fame. The announcement comes from the Pasco School District this week.

He first found his love of music at Shorecrest High School in Seattle and graduated in 1988. Then he moved to the center of Washington attending Central Washington University and earning his BA in 1993 and MA in 1995. He has been involved with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, a teacher in the Selah School District, before moving to the Pasco School District in 1997. McLoughlin Middle School Principal Julia Dudley says in the district announcement, “James Bennett radiates contagious optimism that uplifts his students and colleagues, making him a natural leader within the school community. He goes above and beyond to build lasting relationships and support his students’ musical growth, fostering an environment of enthusiasm, fun, and positivity that resonates throughout the entire band program.”

The induction ceremony for James Bennett will be on Feb. 16 at the WMEA State Conference. He will be given a plaque on the WMEA Wall of Fame for his achievement and forever placed into the Washington State Music Hall of Fame. Bennet said in the district statement, “This honor is for the many fabulous students I’ve taught, their families, my colleagues, and my family, thank you!” You can read the entire announcement from the Pasco School District by clicking here.