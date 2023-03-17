Murdered Man Found in Finley Near 10th & Yew Last Tuesday

The Benton County Sherrif's Office says they are investigating a murder of a man found near a secluded intersection in Finley, Washington.

A Deceased Man was Found in Finley Last Tuesday

The Benton County Sherrif's Office says they found a deceased man in Finley, Washington on Tuesday. Police say they found the man near the corner of 10th and Yew. After an autopsy, it was determined the man was killed and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police Say No Ongoing Threat to Community

The victim has been identified and the victim's family has been notified according to the press release, however, no name or age was released. Police say that they believe this to be an isolated incident and think there is no ongoing threat to the community. They want the community that they are "doing everything in our power to keep our community safe" and say they understand the community is fearful.

Police Searching for Anyone with Information About This Case

The Benton County Sherrif's Office says if you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Boehning with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555 Ext 7201 or by email at Cameron.Boehning@co.benton.wa.us. Updates to this case will be posted when they are available/

The Full Press Release

On March 14, 2023, the Benton County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a deceased male in the area of 10th/Yew, Finley. An autopsy was conducted, and the matter of death was ruled homicide. Our Detectives are currently investigating this case. The deceased male has been identified, and the victim’s family has been notified. We want to assure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose an ongoing threat to the safety and security of our community. We understand the concerns and fears of our citizens, and we want to assure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to keep our community safe. We want to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation as we work to bring this case to a close. We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact Detective Boehning with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555 Ext 7201 or by email at Cameron.Boehning@co.benton.wa.us.