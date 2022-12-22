Meet Our Light Up Tri-Cities 2022 Winner!

Even though it's been a cold, cold, cold December, Light Up Tri-Cities kept our hearts warm this year with all of the festive light displays folks have been setting up and sending us. We'd like to take this time to announce our 2022 Light Up Tri-Cities winner: Jaden Scatton.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Campbell & Company Heating and Electric, Jaden is taking home $500. When Townsquare Media asked Jaden what he was going to do with the money, he replied, "I'm gonna buy more lights." Well played, Jaden. Congrats!

Thank you if you submitted a picture of your house's Christmas light display. We'd also like to once again thank Campbell & Company Heating and Electric for lending themselves to Light Up Tri-Cities this year.

See some of the great entries we received this year!