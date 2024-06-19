Kennewick Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Head-On Collision

Details are still cloudy after a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist from Kennewick yesterday.

Head-on Collision Kennewick Motorcyclist in the Hospital

A Kennewick motorcyclist, 38-year-old Weldon L. Whitworth, was hospitalized following a collision on Tuesday night when he was struck head-on by a driver who failed to yield, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The accident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Highway 397, just south of the Kennewick city limits.

The Washington State Patrol says Whitworth was traveling north on his Honda motorcycle when 36-year-old Bernadette R. Waters, attempted to turn left onto Haney Road from the southbound in a Hyundai Elantra and ended up directly into Whitworth's path. Waters allegedly did not yield to oncoming traffic, and that caused Whitworth's motorcycle to slam into the Hyundai.

Driver at Fault had a Revoked or Suspended License

After emergency responders arrived at the scene, they transported Whitworth to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His medical condition remained undisclosed. Waters was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and escaped uninjured. She was driving with a suspended or revoked license. Waters received citations from the Washington State Patrol for both driving violations, failing to yield, and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

The crash caused a temporary road closure causing traffic to be diverted for several hours until around 7:30 pm, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. This crash illustrates the dangers that motorcyclists face on the road, especially when larger vehicles commit right-of-way violations. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Whitworth's friends, family, and the community await further updates on his condition as he receives medical care.