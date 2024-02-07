Listeria Outbreak Hits 11 States Including WA and OR-What You Need to Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert warning the public about a Listeria outbreak across multi states.

The outbreak is linked to Rizo-López Foods, Inc. in Modesto, California.

In January, a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during sampling conducted by the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch. In response to that finding, Rizo-López Foods voluntarily recalled one batch of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8 oz.) on Jan. 11.

So far, 26 people report being sickened, 23 of them have been hospitalized. Two people died (In California and Texas) as a result of their illness.

The confirmed cases were reported in 11 states, including Washington and Oregon.

California reported 8 confirmed illnesses. Arizona and Colorado have 4 cases, and Texas and Tennessee have reported two cases. Along with Oregon and Washington, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina have reported one illness each.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream.

The recalled products are sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

What you need to do if you have any of the recalled products:

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers for any of these products and dispose of them. Consumers with questions are encouraged to contact the company at 1-833-296-2233.

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

