I-5 Police Chase Ends with BMW Missing Tire, Bumper, and Two Arrested

A BMW was chased on I-5 near Federal Way by police over the weekend, weaving through multiple lanes at more than 120 mph and eventually losing a tire.

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Troopers had spotted the BMW flying down I-5 at 120 to 130 mph and took chase around 1 in the morning on Saturday, March 4, 2026.

Chased BMW Speeds Over 120 MPH Through Federal Way

Rather than immediately shutting things down, troopers made the call and assessed that conditions were safe enough to continue a controlled pursuit with limited traffic on the roads. During the chase, the fleeing BMW struck a few obstacles and then sustained damage that slowed it down.

Somewhere along the way, the BMW lost the entire rear bumper and also the rear passenger-side tire. Multiple trooper vehicles can be seen in the photos surrounding the beaten-up BMW when it finally stopped.

Photos show the damage, with the car driving on only the passenger side rear rim when it finally stopped. I imagine when the chase ended, it was moving FAR slower than 120 mph, and sparks were likely involved.

Chase Ends Near Lakewood

Pierce County troopers stepped in as the pursuit crossed county lines, helping bring the situation to a stop near Lakewood after the driver turned around near JBLM and headed back north.

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Even with the speeds and the damage, the situation ended without any injuries to suspects, police, or any innocent bystanders.

Two people were taken into custody.

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