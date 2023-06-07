Eggs-ploding Mess Answers If Eggs Can Cook on Washington Highways

Washington Highway Mess Egg-stravaganza

Have you ever wondered if eggs would cook on hot roads in Washington State?

credit Twitter @wspd2pio credit Twitter @wspd2pio loading...

Spontaneous Omelets on Washington Freeway

It was an eggs-citing adventure on the interchange between I-90 and I-405 on Tuesday when a truckload of eggs lost its load on the road. Dozens upon dozens of raw eggs were smashed all over the highway causing traffic delays while the Bellevue Fire Department and Washington State Patrol cleaned the mess.

Get our free mobile app

During the cleanup, Trooper Rick Johnson posted on Twitter about the egg spill and noticed that the eggs were cooking on the highway. He says "I think they started to cook" and from the pictures he provided I think he was right. Is that even possible?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How Eggs Can Cook on a Road

Believe it or not, there have been scientific studies to find out if eggs can cook on a sidewalk or road. They found that eggs need to reach around 160° to cook completely but can cook some at much lower temperatures. On a hot day, concrete can reach temps of over 120-130° easily making conditions for eggs to cook at least partially.

The study says the best time of year to try and cook eggs is right around the summer solstice because the sun's energy will be at its highest then. Noon would be the best time to try but it should still be possible until 3 or 4 pm. The wind is also a factor to think about because it can pull heat away from the road. The windier it is, the less likely the road will get hot enough to cook anything.

credit Twitter @wspd2pio credit Twitter @wspd2pio loading...

Age Old Question Has Now Been Answered

Now the question of whether eggs would cook on Washington roads has been answered definitively. You can see for yourself with the pictures that the eggs were at least partially cooked before they were sprayed off. If you want to actually try this yourself, there are a few weeks until the summer solstice so you have time. I would suggest that you use aluminum foil or a pan instead of just throwing the egg onto the cement. It should make the cleanup a little easier. You can read more about how the study on how eggs can cook on a road by clicking here.

credit Twitter @wspd2pio credit Twitter @wspd2pio loading...