A suspected DUI driver caused a 4-vehicle crash on NB I-5 Saturday and was arrested for vehicular assault.

An early morning crash involving four different vehicles on Northbound I-5 near South 188th eventually led to the arrest of a driver for suspected DUI and vehicular assault. The crash happened early Saturday just before 3:00 AM (March 29, 2025) and caused major traffic slowdowns, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Pictures released from the crash show multiple cars with severe front and rear-end damage. One hub is completely gone with most of the front end gone, including the bumper. Multiple ambulances can be seen in the photos, with paramedics attending to the injured at the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared the details of the incident and photos on X. He said the driver suspected of causing the serious 4-car crash was taken into custody and was booked into the King County Jail. Authorities have not released the identities of the others involved, and the crash has raised concerns about impaired driving during late-night hours in that area.

The four-vehicle accident is still under investigation. Impaired driving continues to be a significant issue on Washington's roadways, and this is just another reminder to always stay alert, especially in the early morning hours when fatigue or impairment can cause drivers to make unsafe decisions. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.