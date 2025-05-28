Did That BMW Really Jump the Canal? Dukes of Hazard in Kennewick

Early this morning (Wednesday, May 28), something straight out of an action movie happened in Kennewick. No, this wasn’t a stunt set or a Fast & Furious sequel, but it looked like it.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 2:28 A.M., an officer tried to pull over a car near W 1st Avenue and S Benton Street because of an equipment violation. That sounds pretty routine, right?

Well, the driver didn’t stop and floored it southbound on S Benton towards the canal. Obviously, the driver had no idea and ended up launching their car over a canal, according to police.

Yes, they said OVER the canal, which is a long way. Of course, I didn't believe it and had to see it for myself. What...No way!

Yes, the BMW Jumped the Canal, and This is How

When I got to the crash site, I was honestly stunned. It wasn’t just a bump or a skid through some bushes. The BMW obviously went airborne for between 40 to 60 feet.

There is a dirt road that runs along the canal, and a steep 40 to 45-degree embankment just before that dirt road. The BMW flew off that embankment like a ramp and flew to the other side of the canal.

When they ran from the Kenneick police traffic stop, they must have thought the road continued straight because there were no skid marks at the scene before the jump point. I doubt they even saw the jump ahead.

The BMW hit the embankment, cleared the 10-foot-wide dirt road, cleared the 20-foot-wide canal, and landed halfway up the bank on the other side. It cleared all of that distance at an angle, making the jump even further than it looked.

The BMW Cleared the Canal, Even at an Angle

I know it jumped that far because there are no tracks or marks of any kind from where the BMW jumped until the bank on the other side. You can clearly see where the car landed with a muddy indentation on its passenger side, but on the other side of the canal.

Police say the two people in the car bailed on foot after the crash and haven’t been found yet, and the BMW has been seized because it is part of the ongoing investigation.

Now, all I want is to see the security footage that managed to capture the feat on camera.