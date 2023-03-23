Bodies of Missing Washington Mother & Daughter Found Near Highway

The bodies of a mother and daughter from Washington State that have been missing since March 12 were found on the side of a highway.

Mother and Daughter Missing Since March 12, 2023

A mother and her daughter had been missing since last seen on March 12, 2023, according to the Vancouver Washington police. Meshay Melendez (27) and her daughter Layla Stewart (7) were last seen over 10 days ago.

There has been a state-wide search for the two since they were reported missing. This story does not have a happy ending after both were found dead on Wednesday on the side of a rural highway.

Driver on Highway Reports Seeing Life-Sized Mannequins

The Clark County police posted an alert describing how they were tipped to the location of the missing mother and daughter. They say a driver passing by the area noticed what they thought were life-sized mannequins on the side of the road.

When the Clark County police arrived at the scene, they realized they were not mannequins but human remains.

Clark County Police Believed they Found Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart

The Clark County police stated on their release that they believe the bodies were the missing mother and daughter from Vancouver, Washington.

The alert says "It is believed that they may be related to the Vancouver Police Department's missing persons, Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart."

Main Suspect Arrested but Out on Bail

The cause of death will not be released until the medical examiner within a few days.

Authorities already arrested Meshay Melendez's ex-boyfriend Kirkland Warren for multiple other unrelated charges on March 19th but he was soon released on bail according to the Daily Beast.

Those charges include drive-by shooting, tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree domestic violence assault. He is now, I am sure, the main suspect in these terrible murders.

More information will be posted when it becomes available. This is a developing story.

