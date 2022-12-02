Bigfoot Believers Flock to Washington &#8220;Squatch&#8221; Festivals

Bigfoot Believers Flock to Washington “Squatch” Festivals

Do you believe?

Living in the Pacific Northwest means keeping an eye out for Bigfoot or Sasquatch and keeping his spirit alive and well. This year has a few Bigfoot conventions and meet-ups in Washington for enthusiasts and believers to congregate and network.

The first big event of the year is scheduled for January, where sQuatch Fest 2023 is set to kick off in Longview. The event promises a beer garden, guest speakers, food carts, and a "kids cave." This event is put on by the Kelso/Longview Chamber of Commerce.

In May, a 3-day event gets cookin' in Forks, Washington for 2023 Forks Sasquatch Days. This event seems to focus on speakers, witness encounters, and panels. Sunday features a debate, which should be interesting.

In June, Metaline Falls gets ready for Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival, which is a town-wide event. Most of the event is free while other attractions are covered by one ticket. Metaline Falls also hosts a Bigfoot 5K and a Bigfoot film festival.

Now, if you're willing to make the trip to Oregon, there is an all-day New Year's Eve Bigfoot festival at Hoodoo Ski Resort that promises live music and fireworks, among various other fun activities. Yes, even non-skiers will have a good time.

Do you believe in Bigfoot? Have you seen him? We'd love to see your photos.

