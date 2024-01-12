You should review all 4 of these dangerous product recalls that were all strangely all released at the same time.

4 Different Safety Recalls Released for Washington State

There are 4 separate safety recalls that have been just released from the United States Product Safety Commission that could affect Washington State residents. The dangers associated with these product recalls range from "crush hazard" to "tip over and entrapment hazards for children." One of the 4 carries less danger with a basic misprinting of serial numbers that represent when the product was produced. All 4 safety recalls and why you should care about them are listed directly below.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Evaporator Coil Drain Pans

This recall is actually an expansion to include units manufactured between January 2019 and February 2020 that were incorrectly marked. It was recently discovered that a possible small number of evaporator coils that were manufactured were incorrectly marked with a 2018 serial number. The recall includes about 3,600 added units to the original. If you think this recall affects you, see all configurations and coil serial numbers associated by clicking here.

Recall: Alliance4Safety Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits

This recall warning explains "The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event." Companies that sold this recalled kit are listed on the recall list you can see by clicking here. The amounts of recalled kits posing a danger are estimated to be in the "millions."

Recalled: Retrospec Kid’s Bike Helmets

The recall is for helmets that do not comply with the "coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets." The helmets have been shown not to protect the head in the event of a crash allowing for a possible head injury. The recall is for helmets in sizes XS and S in the following designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink. Learn more about this specific recall by clicking here.

Crush Hazard: Boot Royalty Men’s Leather Work Boots

This recall is specific to the Justin Boots Keaven WP Met Guard Work Boots Model SE4570 that was manufactured in July and August 2022. The boot is "missing the metatarsal guard, posing an impact hazard to the user's feet." There were an estimated 3.200 boots sold that were affected by the recall.