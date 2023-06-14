2023 4th of July Fireworks: Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, & Hermiston

The Tri-Cities Area Fireworks Schedules for 2023

Can you believe that the 4th of July is right around the corner? Who wants to go see some fireworks?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

2023 4th of July Fireworks Near Tri-Cities, Washington

June is already halfway over and the 4th of July holiday is right around the corner. Get excited for a few days off, BBQ, family, and some great fireworks displays. If you live near Tri-Cities, Washington, there are many great options for you and your family to live out your 4th of July fireworks dreams.

Get our free mobile app

This year there are fireworks displays planned in Pasco, Kennewick, Hermiston, & Walla Walla this year. Not all of them are on the 4th of July, so be warned. You can fight the crowds and see one of these amazing local fireworks displays near where you live, or you can stay home and watch the guy lighting them off down the street. If you feel like venturing out, the information for all local 4th of July fireworks displays near Tri-Cities are listed below.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

2023 Fireworks Shows in South-Central Washington State