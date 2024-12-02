5 Rights You Have with Towing Companies in Washington State

If you have ever had your car towed without your consent, it can be a gut-wrenching ordeal. I once had my truck towed because it was in the same spot at our apartment complex in Richland and I freaked out.

So what are your rights if your vehicle is towed in Washington State without your knowledge?

The Pasco Police recently posted a few reminders on what tow companies are legally required to do in Washington State:

Laws provide certain safeguards to drivers whose vehicles have been towed from private or public property.

It's important to remember that these regulations aim to balance property owners' rights while protecting vehicle owners from unfair practices.

The first step is understanding when a tow is lawful. In Washington, a vehicle can only be legally towed if it blocks traffic or access or if it's parked in violation of posted restrictions on private property.

Once your vehicle is towed, you must be notified promptly—a courtesy that sometimes feels like a relic of bygone days but remains an essential right today. The towing company is required by law to report the tow to law enforcement within 30 minutes for public property and three hours for private property cases. This action helps ensure that your car isn't mistakenly reported as stolen and assists in tracking down its location more swiftly than trying every lot by chance.

The cost associated with retrieving your vehicle can be daunting—but here lies another protective layer of rights designed for you. Washington State regulates how much towing companies can charge for their services; rates must be reasonable and consistent with those set by local authorities. Moreover, they cannot demand cash payment; credit cards should always be accepted as well.

When visiting a tow yard—an experience no one looks forward to—remember you're entitled to retrieve personal belongings from your car without needing to pay any fees beforehand. Imagine rummaging through boxes stored away in an attic filled with treasured keepsakes; similarly, those items in your car may hold sentimental value far beyond their monetary worth.

If at any point during this process you feel these rules were not followed—or worse yet—you’ve been treated unfairly or overcharged, know there are steps you can take for resolution.

The Washington State Department of Licensing provides avenues for filing complaints against towing companies who do not adhere strictly to established guidelines, ensuring consumer protection stays at the forefront even amidst less-than-ideal circumstances.

So if you have ever been in a situation like I have in the past, make sure you know your rights.