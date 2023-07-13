Many firefighters are being taken off the lines of the 2,300-acre Baird Springs Fire in Grant County.

They’re making significant process and demobilizing with the fire 95-percent contained.

The fire started June 10th and was a threat to homes near Quincy. All evacuation orders have been reduced to level one.

Meantime, the State Fire Marshall’s Office is sending additional resources to the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County.

The fire near the town of Ewan started late yesterday afternoon and has grown to 1,700 acres with no containment by fire crews.

Fire crews from Whitman County and Lincoln County are working to contain this fire from the ground. No homes are immediately threatened.