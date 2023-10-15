Man Killed in Yakima Gang Shooting, Police Are Asking for Your Help
A man was shot and killed in Yakima today.
On Sunday (10/15/23) at 12 pm Yakima Police were called to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on a report of shots fired. Multiple officers arrived to the scene where they found a 26-year-old male shot several times. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Yakima Police Detectives are investigating. The shooting is believed to be gang related. Police are requesting assistance from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you have video, photos or anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to contact Detective Matt Lee at 509-575-3042.
