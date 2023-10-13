Need a Job? WSU is Hosting a Career Fair This Tuesday

If you're looking for a job, WSU Tri-Cities is hosting a job fair on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Career Fair image loading...

Lots of people are out of work. Lots of people are looking to make a change. You might be in a career right now and looking for a change. The Career and Internship Fair at Washington State University is the place to start. Find out what's available in Tri-Cities. Have your questions answered. Many employers will be on site and they're looking for enthusiastic people for a variety of positions.

Do you need assistance with your resume?

Canva Canva loading...

If you don't have an updated resume, team members of WorkSource will be at the fair providing resume writing and interview tips. Not everyone has a resume. WorkSource is there to assist. A resume or CV (curriculum vitae) lets employers know about your experiences, work history, and skills.

You'll have the opportunity to meet with possible future employers and make face to face connections. The event is open to community members of the greater Tri-Cities area. Registration is required to attend the event.

Canva Canva loading...

The Washington State University Tri-Cities Career and Internship Fair is THIS Tuesday, October 17th from 11 am till 3 pm at 2710 Crimson Way

Richland, WA 99354.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer