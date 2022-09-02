WSP Trooper Has Important Labor Day Message for Motorists [VIDEO]

Labor Day is the unofficial ending of summer & travel will be hectic at times.

In fact, Inrix predicts a 41% increase in traffic delays nationwide.

Get our free mobile app

I-90 will be more congested than normal, with everyone returning home after the weekend. The heaviest traffic volume will be westbound on I-90 Monday afternoon. WSDOT advises motorists to plan for extra travel time. It's also beneficial to keep snacks and water in your vehicle. Have a full tank of gas and a phone charger. It's good to check traffic conditions, here.

Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest for camping.

Canva Canva loading...

Washington State Parks recommend that you make reservations. You can call the Washington State Parks reservation hotline at 888-226-7688. Remember, wood and charcoal campfires aren't allowed due to fire danger.

Canva Canva loading...

Propane and gas camping stoves are allowed.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson has a message for traveling motorists:

attachment-Camper loading...

Great advice. Pack your patience. The speed limit in Washington for towing trailers, speedboats, and ATVs is 60 mph. Good to know. Stay safe.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

