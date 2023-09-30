One of the Most Charming Towns in WA You’ve Most Likely Never Visited

One of Washington's most charming towns is known for its old west theme.

Cozy Living Machine-Youtube Cozy Living Machine-Youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Located just east of Mazama and north of Twisp in Okanogan County, Winthrop is well preserved to resemble the 1850's. The Old-West style storefronts and old-time boardwalks kind of remind me of Little House on the Prairie. According to Wikipedia:

Winthropwashington.com Winthropwashington.com loading...

In 1883, the lure of gold brought the first permanent settlers, three of whom were James Ramsey, Ben Pearrygin, and Guy Waring. Waring stopped at the forks of the Chewuch and Methow rivers in 1891. His family settled into the "Castle" (now the Shafer Museum). Although Waring is the acclaimed founding father, the town is named after Theodore Winthrop, a Yale graduate, adventurer/traveler, and author.

Winthrop offers outdoor recreation options all year round.

Canva Canva loading...

The Okanogan National Forest is the backyard of Winthrop. In the Methow Valley, Winthrop is home to largest network of groomed cross-country ski trails in the Western Hemisphere. Outdoor recreation is available all year, biking, hiking, snowshoeing, and water sports. I could be wrong, maybe you have visited.

There's no shortage of events happening in Winthrop.

Canva Canva loading...

Winthropwashington.com lists all the fun events. One is the Winthrop Balloon Roundup, a 3-day festival that takes place during winter. In 2024, the Balloon Roundup is from March 1st through March 3rd. There are farmers markets, the Rhythm & Blues Festival and more. The town has several family-friendly options to experience at various parks, including North Cascades National Park. The Methow Valley is home to many wineries and tasting rooms, as well.

Watch a video courtesy of RVerTV to see if Winthrop is worthy of a visit from you.

Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA View stunning imagery from the upper, middle, and lower falls of the Lewis River Falls in Washington. Visitation to the area has grown over the years and you'll need a permit. You can make your reservation here Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva-Paul Drake

Cozy Coho Cabin Is Worth The Drive from Tri-Cities... If you're looking for a rustic stay with unbelievable views of Skagit Bay, THIS is the place for you! Beautiful waterfront views are all yours with a wonderful comfy stay. This cabin can accommodate 3 people. Sightseeing, hiking, and more await you! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner